Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Governor of Ondo State, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Maulud, the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad

Mimiko, in a message by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, called on all to remember the season as a time to spread harmony, brotherhood and peace to our neighbours.

He said, “As we share gifts to our families, friends and loved ones, let us not forget to reach out to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people, refugees and orphans, most of whom found themselves in their present state as a result of insecurity ravaging the country”.

The former governor called for a fairer, just and equitable Nigeria where the spirit of togetherness and compassionate generosity reign supreme.