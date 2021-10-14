



The Police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a 47-year-old driver, Emmanuel Shaibu, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly damaging a shop.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is being tried for reckless driving, damage and driving without a valid driving licence.

The Prosecutor, Insp Kenrich Nomayo , told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 16, at about 7.50 p.m., along Powerline, Olorunshola Road in Ayobo area of Lagos State.

Nomayo said that the defendant allegedly drove his Toyoya Sienna space bus with Reg. number: LRS 646 XZ recklessly on the highway and damaged a shop along Powerline, Ayobo.

“The defendant drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner without regards for other road users, lost control and rammed it into a shop and caused severe damage to it.

“Shaibu drove the vehicle without having a valid driving licence and was arrested and taken to the station; the value of the damage done to the shop is yet to be ascertained,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 51 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes two years’ jail term for the offence of damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 26 for mention.