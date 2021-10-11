Delta HoS commends mgt course participants for good conduct, performance

The Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, addressing the participants during the presentation of certificates.

The Delta State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko has commended the 163 participants of the 17th edition of the Seven Weekend Senior Management course for their exemplary conduct and good performance during the period of the programme.

The Head of Service gave the commendation on Friday at Asaba the Delta State capital while formally declaring the 17th edition of the Seven Weekend senior management training closed.

Mr. Bayoko who expressed satisfaction at the performance of the course participants, disclosed that the seven weekend senior management course was a prerequisite for promotion of officers to the directorate cadre of the civil service.

He explained that the training was designed to equip participants with the state-of-the-art management concepts, skills and techniques to enable them deal with pressing demands of their respective duties.

Speaking further, the Delta number one civil servant congratulated the participants for their excellent conduct and for the successful completion of the compulsory training programme.

He expressed optimism that from the knowledge attained from the training, participants would have acquired the rudiments needed for a higher responsibility at the top hierarchy of the civil service where decision-making must be knowledge driven, result oriented and effective.

The HOS charged course participants to reciprocate government gesture by ploughing back into the civil service the knowledge gained through enhanced quality service.

Bayoko, however noted that if government policies and programmes on capacity building and other developmental initiatives were not translated into tangible benefits to the citizens and the state, then the purpose of the programme would have been defeated.

The HOS extolled the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his continuous unflinching commitment to staff development despite the economic downturn which he said was a great source of encouragement and inspiration to the public service.

He also commended the management and staff of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON as well the Chairman and members of the Civil Service Commission for the cordial and functional relationships.

Earlier, the representative of the Director-General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, Mr. Goodluck Audu in his welcome remarks, described the 163 participants as re-branded agents of effective change.

The D-G thanked the Delta State Government through the office of the Head of Service for investing in the training and development of its human resource.

He canvassed for similar training to be extended to officers on salary grade level 7 to 10 which he said would bridge the existing skill and knowledge gap between the cadre and those ahead of them.

The Governor-General of the Class, Mr. Austin Ekpevwu who spoke on behalf of the class, made some useful suggestions to the organizers of the programme which he said would enhance learning and eliminate distractions.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of commendation plaque to the State Governor and the Head of Service by the Governor-General of the class in recognition of their immense contributions to the growth of professional excellence in the civil service of Delta State.

