By Florence Amagiya

In a bid to ensure Delta Central Senatorial District produce the next governor of Delta State come 2023, the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, 2023 Governorship Committee, weekend, consulted a front line political leader in Idjerhe Kingdom, Chief John Obukohwo Nani, the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, in his country home in Jesse Town of the state.

The 1st Vice Chairman of the Urhobo apex group, Dr Anthony Onoharigho, who is the Chairman of the UPU 2023 Urhobo Governorship Committee, revealed that the primary purpose of the Committee is to ensure that an Urhobo man becomes the next governor of Delta State.

Captain Onoharigho went further to state that consulting Chief Nani was imperative because of the fact that Chief Nani is a force to be reckoned with as far as politics in Delta State was concerned.

He stated that Chief Nani is a bridge between the elders and the youths, hence his pivotal role in determining who becomes the next Delta State governor cannot be overempasised.

Responding, Nani said that the agitation of the UPU 2023 Governorship Committee was not out of place.

According to him, “the zoning formula in operation in Delta State is Senatorial and not by ethnicity.

“The rotation started with Delta Central. Now that it has gone round, it has to return to Delta Central Senatorial District for equity and fairness sake,” Chief Nani reiterated.

He went further to state categorically that Deltans should disabuse their mind of the rumour that the governor is planning to hand over power to another Senatorial District other than Delta Central.

According to him, “the governor has not said anything like that; he only said that the leaders of the state will meet to chart a way forward that will be fair to all Deltans.”

The Aghwemutuevwi of Idjerhe kingdom urged the committee to continue to reach out to more leaders in Delta Central and the other two senatorial districts emphasising the need for Delta central to produce the Next Governor of Delta State.

The 23 president-generals of the kingdoms of the Urhobo Nation, a creme of Idjerhe Kingdom chiefs, political pressure groups under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were all present at the courtesy visit.