By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government has commenced property and lands enumeration exercise in the state capital and its environ, declaring that it is for the purpose of proper planning and economic growth in the state.

The government, through the State Geographic Information System (BGIS), however denied that the exercise is designed for tax collection, insisting that the exercise is to further promote the urban renewal project of the present administration in the state and will last for three months.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while speaking during the flag off exercise at the BGIS office headquarters in Yenagoa, said the property enumeration exercise is long overdue in the state to assist in accurate planning and growth.

Ewhrudjakpo, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Esau Andrew, noted that the exercise will be the first attempt by the state to get the accurate data of properties in the state capital, “for Bayelsa to achieve greatness, it must get the accurate data needed for growth.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the BGIS, Surv. Igo Goin, said the land and property remuneration exercise is the answer to the years of yearning for accurate data for planning, socio-economic activities and development, “it is to correct the short falls noticed in the needed accurate data of the state.”

According to Goin, “the property and land enumeration exercise is meant to create data base for lands and properties and break old records and create new ones.

“The exercise is basically a property and land assessment project which seeks to provide accurate and up-to-date information on lands and properties in the urban towns across the state for planning and development.

“And further facilitate the urban renewal programme of the prosperity administration.”

