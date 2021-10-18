By Soni Daniel

Justice O.A. Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Monday, in two separate rulings, sentenced one Okoro Daniel (Alias Michael Kani) and James Nicholas to various jail terms for cybercrime offences.

Okoro, who claimed to be a US citizen working with the United Nations as a medical doctor induced Christiana Morgan, Auriel Correl and one Phillip, all Americans, to deliver to him the equivalent of N10m (Ten Million Naira only) with which he acquired a Lexus Jeep RX 350, while Nicholas tricked Leongorman Simone Everett to deliver the sum of N1.5m to him on the guise of being an internet hacker. The defendants pleaded guilty to the offences.

Prosecution counsel, E.G Inalegwu and Abel Adaji requested the court to convict and sentence the defendants in line with the plea bargain agreement they had reached with the Commission.

In his ruling, Justice Musa sentenced Okoro to three months in prison with an option of N100,000 fine while Nicholas is to spend two months in prison or a fine of N50,000.

They are to forfeit all proceeds of crime to the Federal Government, including a Lexus Jeep RX 350, iPhone 7, MacBook, phones and laptops.