Below is the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, weekly update for Quarter 2, Week 3, as at October 25:

1. Fresh Registrants: 3,733,068

2. Completed Online & Physical Registration: 1,393,502

3. Male (Completed Registration): 710,003

4. Female (Completed Registration): 683,499

5. Persons Living With Disability (Completed Registration): 15,022

6. Type of Registration

* Online – 522,066

* Physical – 871,436

7. Youth (18- 34 years): 996,484

Source: INEC

Vanguard News Nigeria