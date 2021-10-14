James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The congress to elect state officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State will hold on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

A 7-member team from the APC headquarters in Abuja saddled with the responsibility to conduct the Congress is already in Abeokuta, the state capital for the exercise.

A statement in Abeokuta on Thursday by the Chairman of the committee, Chief Wale Ohu, said the congress will hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, beginning from 10 a.m.

Participants at the congress include five delegates elected at the Ward Congress held on July 31st , 2021 as ratified by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party.

Others expected at the Congress besides those elected at the ward congress include statutory delegates as stipulated in the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the congress.

The statutory delegates comprise of members of Trustees from the State, State Charman and members of the State Executive Committee, State Governor and his deputy; all serving and past members of the National Assembly who are members of the party; all serving and past members of the State House of Assembly who are members of the party; all elected local government chairmen who are members of the party; all elected councillors in the LGA who are members of the party; chairmen and secretaries of the party in the LGAs; and 5 delegates per ward, at least one of which shall be a woman, and members of the Zonal Executive Committee from the State.

Others are all political appointees, if not elected as delegates, may attend as observers

Meanwhile, the committee has invited security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the exercise.

The committee enjoined party faithful to conduct themselves with decorum and peacefully throughout the exercise, the statement concluded.