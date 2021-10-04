By Rasheed Sobowale

Facebook has announced that its platform is back online with an undertone that insinuates things might not be functioning perfectly as it was before, at the moment.

In a Tweet announcing the development, Facebook wrote: “To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry.

“We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us”.

Also reacting, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Mike Schroepfer, also posted: “Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible”.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Facebook-owned three apps – Facebook Messenger, Instagram and Facebook – all completely stopped working shortly before 5 pm.

Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

According to reports, Facebook staff were unable to get into their offices to evaluate the extent of the platform’s outage because their security passes were not working.

Meanwhile, Facebook founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen reduced by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people.

