

Kenneth Etiaka

By Ruben Oladipo

The Internet has increased the expectation among consumers that businesses will have a credible online presence. Many of us now form “virtual first impressions” of people and companies via our Internet browsers.

Think about it. You have probably used the Internet to research a company or a person you’re considering doing business with. Certainly potential clients and customers are checking you out online, too. And that means you need to ensure that they get a positive virtual first impression of your business.

Whereas Public relations isn’t about bragging rights or self elevation, rather it allows one to showcase their professional prowess and uncommon acumen.

In the past, businesses may have been guilty of a look at me approach when it comes to positioning and messaging, hence mission statements, inward value manifestos and the overuse of self-serving superlatives result in a dead end of unfocused and uninspiring brand messaging.

The business of media relations sometimes gets a bad rap, which is why this young and dynamic Nigerian kickstarted this media endeavor with a quest of digging deeper in creating compelling brand stories.

The founder and CEO, Mr Kenneth Etiaka is a dynamic media enthusiast with a wide range of cognitive experience, specialized skill and strengths in communications, marketing psychology and branding, having led successful teams in the most reputable business media in Nigeria, BusinessDay before setting up, Cinetico Media, not just as a regular media agency, but with media passion for prolific corporate outcome.

Mr Kenneth, noted that virtual first impressions about your business are formed in a few seconds, as prospects take note of whether your business appears at all, how often your business appears, as well as looking out for your published article and how high it ranks in a web browser. If you create a bad virtual first impression, prospects are likely to doubt your credibility.

Published articles on web sites and in e-magazine has become a primary business development tools. Online articles have helped businesses reach more people, land more clients, and grows client’s mailing list by thousands of names. Online article publishing is a strategy you should put to work for your own business, too.

Cinetico Media rides with its tag as the Horsemen of Promotions, the organization sprang up to encourage start ups overcome media shyness by making them more visible, more noticed and optimize their credibility through promotions and periodic placements. It also bridges the communication gap between businesses, which boosts brand loyalty and projects perpetual public goodwill, with a well-established international affiliate partners. As a team, the company has a mission to make their clients’ vision to take functional form.

Cinetico Media has enabled over 300 businesses and emerging founders gain outstanding PR advantages in their various industrial sectors.

The media firm is a team of professionals who help businesses drive strategic growth, optimize efficiency through unique combination of media advisory, marketing and promotions, skillfully calibrated to the objectives of their clients, while minimising their operating costs.

thus, the company proffers valid solutions to keen entrepreneurs, rising SMEs and professional entities, to grow their media presence, widen their brand loyalty, build large market scope, public goodwill and boost their business network.

[email protected]

cineticomedia.com

Oladipo is a brand strategist and writes from Lagos