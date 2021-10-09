…Musa: We’ll make Nigeria proud

The Nigeria High Commission to the Republic of Cameroon led by Ambassador Abayomi Olonisakin has charges the Super Eagles of Nigeria to beat the Central Republic of Africa in the second leg of 2022 FIFA World cup qualifiers on Sunday in Douala, Cameroon.

Olonisakin welcome the national team led by the team captain Ahmed Musa from the Douala International Airport along with the Consul General of Nigeria Consulate General, Queen EFE A. Clark-Omeru in Douala and representatives of the Nigerian community in Cameroon on Saturday.

In his speech, the Nigerian ambassador encourages the team to put the shocking defeat on Thursday behind them and go all out for victory on Sunday to redeem the image of the country in the qualifying games.

“On behalf of the High Commission, the Consulate General and the Nigerian community, we want to welcome you to Douala, Cameroon for the return leg of the World cup qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic which we believe you are here for victory all the way. We believe in you going by your past records and we still want to believe you can do much better on Sunday to redeem the image of the country here in Cameroon.

He continued: “As you are aware, Cameroon is Nigeria second home and you can be sure of maximum support from every Nigerians in the country, we are not going to let you down by cheering you to victory as we also believe you have the capacity to make the country proud once again.

Speaking in response to the ambassador address, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa thanks the Nigeria contingent in Douala for the rousing welcome of the team and assures that the team will go out on Sunday to make the country proud.

“We really appreciate your supports, we want to thank you for believing in the team and we are assuring you that by the grace of Almighty Allah we are going to make the country proud,” said Musa.

Nigeria suffered a shocking 1-0 home defeat against the Central African Republic in African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

The results leave Nigeria top of Group C with six points from three matches, while the Central African Republic and Cape Verde both have four points with Liberia on three.

Nigeria has a chance for revenge on Sunday when they play CAR in neutral Cameroon while Cape Verde host Liberia the same day.

