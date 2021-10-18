President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Abuja extended condolences to the family of deceased Muslim scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi over the death of his widow, Hajiya Aminatu Gumi.

Hajiya Aminatu, the stepmother to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, died on Saturday in a brief illness at 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president’s condolence message was delivered to the Gumi family in Kaduna on Sunday.

It was delivered by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmud Mohammed.

In the message, President Buhari recalled late Aminatu’s simplicity and warmth and described her demise as “indeed very touching’’.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother. My heartfelt condolences are with you in this intense hour of grief,’’ the president said to the stepchildren, retired Gen. Abdulkadir Gumi, the Kaduna- based cleric, Dr Ahmad Gumi and the other children.

He prayed to God to grant them strength and fortitude to bear the loss of the family’s matriarch.

Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi himself died in London on Sept. 11, 1992.

He was Grand Khadi of the Northern Region of Nigeria from 1962 to 1967.

(NAN)

