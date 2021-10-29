In demonstration of its avowed commitment to set corporate standard, the management of Adron Homes and Properties today screened its women workforce against breast cancer in commemoration of Breast Cancer awareness month.

The real estate company joined the rest of world in the global crusade against breast cancer to mark the pink month by organizing a breast cancer awareness and screening exercise in partnership with PinkClinic Nigeria at its head office today.

In her key note address, the Executive director of the company, Olori Aderonke EmmanuelKing said “it’s a privileged to mark this year’s breast cancer awareness putting into consideration the female staff of the organization”, which she described as a pointer into every home.

EmmanuelKing further emphasised the need to strengthen women in our society and take their health and their social well-being serious for this will reduce the rate of untimely death caused by cancer in the world.

“As a responsible organization, our ultimate focus shouldn’t be about doing business alone, but giving back to the society we belong, and making it a better place for all to live. We are using this opportunity to identify with every woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer or loose their live and we joined the global crusade against cancer in our society”.

While sensitizing the participants, Dr Linda Keku of PinkClinic and a specialist in female reproductivity described cancer as a genetic abnormality that happens as result of the aging process and the wear and tear of life in general.

The doctor explained the risk factor for breast cancer as; obesity, diet, lack of physical activity; stress, radiation exposure, history of cancer, hormones and genetics. She advised the participants to pay more attention to their health by having a good health plan such as monthly self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammograms.

Cancer has been described as a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 and breast cancer taking the toll of 2.26 million cases in the global scale, hence the need for awareness and prevention in our society.