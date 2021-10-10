By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Eagles of Nigeria made good their promise to bounce back from a shocking 1-0 loss to the Central African Republic, CAR by beating the Wild Beasts 2-0 on Sunday in Douala, Cameroon in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen ensured that they remained in pole position to win the group and qualify for the second round with only two games remaining.

Nigeria started the game with intent and before long had the opponent pinned to their own half of the pitch, a clear statement of seeking revenge over the reverse fixture last Thursday.

Balogun opened scoring in the 29th minute – his first international goal and his first in a football match since the 2018/19 Premier League season representing Brighton and Hove Albion while in-form Osimhen put the game beyond CAR with a first half stoppage time strike.

The match also saw Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa reach the 100 caps milestone and he now joins fellow centurions, Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama in that exclusive club.

Nigeria now has 9 points from four matches and will next play Liberia away on the 11th of November before finishing at home against Cape Verde on the November 14th.

Vanguard News Nigeria