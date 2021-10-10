By Femi Bolaji

The paramount ruler of the Jukun race and Chairman Taraba state Council of Traditional Rulers, The Aku- Uka of Wukari, HRH. Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon II is dead.

Chairman of Wukari LGA, Adigrace Daniel, in a statement sent to Vanguard and signed by the SA media to Aku-Uka, Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi, said the first class monarch died at the age of 84.

According statement titled Official Release, “The Aku Uka joined his ancestors at the age of 84 after leading the Kwararafa Race for 45 Years.

“All traditional rites in accordance to the Jukun tradition has since commences.

“The final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace to Puje would be announced in due course.“

At the time of this report, the state government was yet to release a statement to this effect.

Vanguard News Nigeria