By Agbonkhese Oboh

Pepsi, one of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 “Shine Ya Eyes” show, played host to the housemates today, in what turned out like a reunion. And Boma and Tega were there.

As the party progressed, with lively chats, drinking and introductions going round, Boma’s name was mentioned.

That was when one of the officials chipped in: “Boma, is my wife safe?”

Now, one of the friendships, talking points and controversies that came with BBNaija Season 6 was the Tega-Boma alliance.

Then yesterday, Boma posted a testosterone-heavy, macho-full and sizzling video with a suggestive caption.

The caption read: “The PRESIDENT is out. Hide whatever needs to be hidden Ooo, to avoid stories that touch the (heart emoji).”

He added lines from Eminem’s ‘The Way I Am’: “I am whatever you say I am, if it wasn’t then why would I say I am.”

So when the official asked “Boma, is my wife safe?”, you would expect ‘two seconds, everywhere burst’.

But no, it was all in good faith. Laughter followed.

Moreover, Tega even made a slight reference to the matter, as more gifts and endorsements were promised and some gave mini-speeches.

And White Money? He was at the head of the table, cracking ribs. His Instagram account was streaming the party live.

When he said: “Prior to Bbnaija I had never been on a plane, but now myself and first class are pals,” ‘everywhere actually burst’.

Vanguard News Nigeria