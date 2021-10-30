Fast rising Nigerian music star Elajuku Felix popularly known as Bobo Felima has just released a special Afro Beat song dedicated to the praise and worship of the one and only Most High God called ALAYEE.

As a Musician, Bobo Felima believes in using his voice to preach peace, inspire the weak in spirit to be strong, entertain and to also provoke endless healing on the land through the constant praise of the most high God.

His new track Alayee is song inspired by his believe and passion to always glorify the Almighty.

Bobo Felima grew up in the most famous suburb of Lagos state Nigeria known as AJEGUNLE to both christian parents. He acquired his early education from Ondo state where he is a native, then returned to Lagos State and began his first ever vocation as a skilled Barber.

After many years of street hustle, so much huddles and fending for himself,

Bobo Felima began exploring the musical talent he was truly born with in a unique genre of music known as AFRO SPIRITUAL MUSIC.

Bobo Felima is a golden box full of pleasant surprises that will always keep you asking for more.