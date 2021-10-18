The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 11 persons lost their lives in a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) on Sunday.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Corps Commander Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed this to newsmen in Ilorin, said that the crash occurred on Jebba-Bode Saadu road.

Owoade said that the crash involved a private Toyota Corolla with registration number AAA 250 CB and a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LAP 179 XA.

He said while 26 people were involved in the crash, 15 persons were injured and 11 persons lost their lives.

“This evening we received a distress call of a crash which happened around 4 p.m at Onipako village, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba road.

“The RTC occurred as result of wrongful overtaking; 26 persons were involved, 15 were injured and unfortunately 11 others lost their lives.

“This is another unfortunate crash we pray not to witness again. I plead with motorists especially commercial drivers to be patient when they are on the wheel.

“Life has no duplicate,” he said.

The sector commander said that the injured persons have been taken to Jebba medical centre and Emmanuel Hospital, Jebba, while the corpses have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Owoade said the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared and there is free vehicular movement.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria