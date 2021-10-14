…Tasks PMF Squadron Commanders to be ruthless against such elements

By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of the November 6 Anambra governorship election, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has revealed that the Police were in possession of intelligence showing that subversive elements had planned to threaten the smooth conduct of the election.

Consequently, the IGP has tasked Squadron Commanders of Police Mobile Force and their units that will be deployed for the election to ensure they deterred the elements by being ruthless.

“The task of securing our democratic values and guaranteeing a safe, secure and credible electoral process in Anambra State will rest squarely and majorly on some of you, the Squadron Commanders,” he said.

Alkali Baba, who spoke while declaring open a one-day Squadron Commanders’ Conference in Abuja, also warned of severe consequences for those involved in unprofessional conduct and other infractions being committed by PMF personnel across the country, especially as it pertains to illegal deployments.

He said: “As you are aware, Anambra governorship election will hold on November 6, 2021. The election security action plan will as usual revolve Units of the Mobile Police Force.

‘’The import of this is that most of your operatives will be deployed to deter subversive elements that are planning to threaten the process, while others will be deployed to secure personnel and materials of INEC, as well as other critical national infrastructure.

“While the detailed operational action plan in this regard will form a key part of our discourse during this conference, I must strongly warn you to ensure that you demonstrate high level of professionalism, strong supervisory capacity on your units, and the firmness and courage which are the traditional hallmarks of the Police Mobile Force.

“I charge you to cultivate the spirit of team work and inter-agency cooperation, knowing that you will operate side by side other sister security agencies and officials of INEC.

‘’Above all, you must remain apolitical while being ruthless with violent elements and ill-guided political thugs that may wish to test our common will to deliver a transparent and credible electoral outcome.”

Disclosing that plans were on to reposition the PMF as one of his Police leadership agenda, IGP Baba said: “In furtherance to this, all the Squadron Commanders shall be leaving this conference with new sets of operational assets which have been approved for issuance with a view to sharpening your operational capacity.

“Plans are also underway to issue more weaponry and operational vehicles to enhance your operational mobility and combat ability.

‘’The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations has also been tasked to commence the process of training and re-training of operatives of the PMF in order to strengthen your operational capacity and exposing you to modern tactical and combat requirements.

“Citizens of this country are worried about the illegalities of some bad eggs within the fold of the PMF as well as the tendency for corruption by some others. These misconducts are direct consequences of supervisory ineptitude by some of you, the squadron commanders.

“Much as I am determined to motivate you to advance your mandate as the striking arm of the force, let none of you be in doubt of my firm resolve to deal decisively with any squadron commander that lacks command capacity as well as those who are unwilling to key into our mission of reforming the PMF and reposition the force.

“Discipline, professionalism and operational excellence are the bedrocks of PMF. Any personnel that is deficient in any of these has no justification to remain within the PMF system as they are not only dangerous to the force, but also the nation.

‘’Accordingly, we shall not spare any PMF operative that continues to conduct his or herself in manners that are not edifying of the Nigeria Police force. Consequently, the AIG PMF has been directed to put machinery in motion to identify and rationalize such incorruptible elements out of the PMF.’’

