As 35 others also emerges unopposed

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Alphonsus Eba Esq. has emerged the new All Progressives Congress,APC , Chairman in Cross River state by Consensus.

His emergence which was affirmed by voice vote as conducted by Alhaji Abubakar Malami .

35 other state executive members of the party emerged unopposed.

READ ALSO: APC holds two congresses in Abia

Addressing stakeholders as well as party faithfuls ,Malami said when they got to Cross River they discovered that all 36 position were to be filled by Consensus candidate .

“It is our part of our Party constitution in Article 20 ,and we will allow it because it is legal and constitutional ,so we will confirm this by voice affirmation ,” he said .

Vanguard observed that immediately all the 36 candidate were called out to line in a single file and a voice affirmation was made ,the delegates responded affirmation their emergence to fill all the position as provided in their constitution.

In his acceptance Speech ,the new Chairman , Alphonsus Eba Esq the storm was over in APC and Cross River adding that he would be fair to everyone especially everyone who showed interest to run .

“I was a political orphan,but today I have a political father in Gov Ben Ayade ,we remain focused on just one assignment ,to ensure the unity ,peace ,love and growth of the party .

“Our first assignment will also be the bye election of Ogoja /Yala Federal Constituency ,we are starting a political evangelism to win more members into our party .We will ensure that APC remains the ruling party even after 2023 and beyond ,” he stated.

On his party Cross River state governor ,Prof. Ben Ayade said that the walls of division has been broken and Cross River will remain an APC state

“All we need is peace ,unity and love to move the party forward both at the state and National Level ,and we have proven that it can be done ,” Ayade said.

Vanguard News Nigeria