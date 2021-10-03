By Sylvester Kwentua

Digital television station, Africa Magic, is set to introduce new batches of television programs beginning from October. This much was revealed by the television giants in a media parley and exclusive premiere of the programs, in Lagos, on Thursday.

According to the Head of Productions, Mike Steve Akinrinde, who addressed the media, “The whole production researched and worked hard to give viewers the best stories and contents across Africa. We can proudly say that Africa entertainment history is not complete without mentioning Africa magic.

READ ALSO:CONVENTION: How PDP governors moved against Secondus, Oyinlola, Fayose

Mike who also revealed that seven Africa Magic channels would air these programs once they kick off, also added: “These stories were chosen amongst several stories, making it unique, in order to give viewers a unique watching experience. We are building on what Nollywood started, but we can safely say we are taking it further by making sure the experience viewers get will be great. We continue to bring the viewers the best contents Africa has to offer.” Mike concluded.

Amongst the programs to start airing from October are, Venge, Music Buzz, Movement Japa, The Rishantes, Owambe Saturday, Turn up Friday, Dilemma, Mercy Reality, Date my Family Nigeria, Unmarried S3, My siblings and I.