…’Real reason I am being tagged a lesbian’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Popular actress cum singer, Adokiye Kyrian, who made headlines years back, after she revealed she was still a virgin and would remain so till she got married, has shared her disturbing experience with men who are making amorous advances to her.

The ‘Jombolo’ singer said despite her resolve to keep herself for her would-be husband, “some men are eager to take her virginity, saying ” they are relentlessly flocking around me and offering me money to sleep with them.”

According to the singer, many of them are coming to her not because they love me, but because they want to confirm whether she’s truly a virgin.

She also revealed that some of them have gone as far as asking her to name her price, provided she agrees to sleep with them.

“I haven’t really put myself in a position where it looks as if I am in a tight corner with anybody. But yes, a lot of people are eager and inquisitive to have it. They are coming not because they love me, but because they want to find out whether I am truly a virgin. Some have asked me to name my price and they will pay provided they sleep with me,” the singer stated.

Adokiye said she has been resisting temptations from men since she revealed her sexual status.

“It’s a matter of decision and being disciplined. It’s also about finding a way to wriggle out of any temptation. I know it will be difficult for anyone to believe me. But you need to believe it. Some people can be strict when it comes to their doctrine. I might not be the only virgin out there,” the singer said while in a chat with our reporter.

At 31, Adokiye insists that she’s still a virgin and would remain so until she finds a man she will be willing to give her body and soul to.

She, however, resolved to return to her village to give her body to any of her kinsmen if she can’t find her dream man in the city.

Years back, the Imo State-born singer received jabs from fans, with some urging her to come clean on her sexuality and tell the world she’s gay rather than claiming she’s a virgin. But refuting the allegation the singer attributed it to her tomboy look, which she said is the main reason she’s being tagged a lesbian.

Speaking further, the on-the-rise singer explained why she was missing in the country’s music scene for a long time.

She said she took a long break from work to learn some new techniques and sharpen the edge of her creativity in America. She got trapped along the line, following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

She narrates: “At some point, I travelled to America. I was there for a long time. I had a very long vacation , training and things I had to keep up with.”

“At a every point in life and in your career, you have to look for ways to push yourself forward; enhance your creativity or skills. Every now and then, I try as much as possible to take a break to go see the world and learn some new techniques and things I will need to carry on in life.”

“So, for a long time I hadn’t done this kind of trip because of how cumbersome everything around was at the time. However, I was trapped in America. At the period I was planning to return to Nigeria, was when the whole world was shut down following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. And before I knew what was happening, I got stuck because there was no flight returning to the country from America.”

“I had to wait until a repatriation flight arrived. That was how I returned to the country. “

Adokiye said upon her return to the country, she went back to the studio to record her latest hit song, “ ‘Lamborghini Mercy,’ produced by top Ghanaian producer, Jo-Quaye who’s also the official producer of Stonebwoy.

According to her, she’s putting finishing touches to the video, which is due to drop next month. The Imo State-born singer, who’s also making waves in the movie world, acknowledged that she hasn’t done much, given her years of experience in the entertainment industry.

“By November, the video will be out, but at the moment, we are promoting the audio, making sure it gets the attention it deserves. So far, so good, I am impressed, even though I haven’t really done much in the industry.”

