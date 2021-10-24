.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS part of its humanitarian services, the Samuel Adjogbe Foundation, SAF has donated academic materials to the nursery, primary and secondary schools in Delta State.

SAF, a Non-Governmental Organization is reputed for routine empowerment programmes, scholarship awards and humanitarian outreaches to indigent individuals and small scale businesses.

Chairman of SAF and former Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Adjogbe, who was represented by both the Foundation Coordinator, Mr Fidelis Adjogbe and Foundation Assistant Coordinator, Mr Marcus Uba, said the gesture was part of activities of the foundation to reach out to the less privileged people in the society.

Adjogbe said: “Human capital development is a pillar for future economic growth therefore, assisting the young ones through formal education is in line with that aspiration.”

He promised to expand the programme to include students of tertiary institutions as the Foundation increases in its financial base,

The benefitting schools were the Ovwodokpokpor-Ogor Nursery and Primary Schools, Ovwodokpokpor-Ogor; Otogor Nursery and Primary Schools, Otogor; Mariere Nursery and Primary Schools, Evwreni; Mukoro Mowoe Nursery and Primary Schools, Evwreni; Unenurhie Nursery and Primary Schools, Unenurhie.

Others include; Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ughelli; Government College, Ughelli; and Otovwodo Nursery and Primary Schools, Otovwodo, all in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Headmasters and Principals of the school, of the benefitting schools, expressed appreciations to the foundation for the gesture, adding that the items donated would promote learning and improve the quality of education of both pupils and students.