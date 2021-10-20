…NYC celebrates his nomination

By Fortune Eromosele

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, Nasir Adhama has been nominated to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree in (Youth and Entrepreneurship Development) by the Governing Council of IHERIS University, Republic of Togo scheduled to hold on the 30th October 2021 in Lome’, Togo.

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, made this known in a congratulatory letter signed by the Congress President and National Secretary, Blessing Akinlosotu, and Dr. Raymond Edoh.

According to the letter the NYC stated that the Honorary Doctorate Award is an international recognition of the SSAP’s effort for youth empowerment and educational development.

The letter further stated that “in commemoration of this Award, the IHERIS University is offering scholarships to Ten (10) deserving undergraduate students from Nigeria”.

Giving a brief about the institution, NYC explained that IHERIS University Togo is a fully accredited University by the Nigerian Government under the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The University is a Pan-European and bilingual research-oriented institution that provides knowledge for development and the requisite manpower resources for the growth of students and the larger society,” the Congress said.

The Congress further gave a concise profile of Nasir Adhama stressing that he has been a grassroots mobilizer and an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari throughout his political journey.

“His unwavering support, unparalleled loyalty to the President, and belief in the Buhari Change Agenda meritoriously earned him the office.

“In the political sphere, he was National Youth Coordinator of the Buhari/Okadigbo Presidential Campaign in 2002/2003 and a one time Candidate of the CPC for membership of Kano State House of Assembly in 2011.

“Mr. Adhama has been active in politics, right from his school days with the following positions over the last few years.”

He(Adhama) is/was; Member, United Nations Youth Assembly, Secretary – General- Kwandala Foundation, Nigeria, Member- Harmonization Committee (APC), Kano State Assistant Welfare Secretary – Kano State Chapter (APC), Member- Presidential Committee Youth Directorate (APC) 2015, Chairman- Local Government Election Committee (APC Madobi LGA), Chairman – Local Government Party Primaries (APC), Chairman- Election Committee National Assembly Party Primaries, Dawakin Kudu/Wurawa LGA, North /West Youth Leader/Chairman Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Presidential Campaign Committee Youth Directorate (2011), Kano State Youth Leader (CPC), Member- Contact & Mobilization Committee (CPC), Member- Registration & Verification Committee (CPC), CPC Candidate State Assembly, Nassarawa Constituency, Kano State, Acting- Secretary -General CPC Kano state, Founder – PMB Nigeria Worldwide, North /West Youth Leader/Chairman ANPP Presidential Campaign Committee Youth Directorate (2007),

Member – Kano State Transition Committee 2003 Youth Committee, National Coordinator -Youth Organization for Buhari and Okadigbo (YOBO) -2003, Chairman – ANPP Presidential Campaign Committee Youth Directorate (2003), Secretary-General – Students Union Government (SUG), Kano State Polytechnic, Kano State, Secretary- General- National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone A, President – Young Electrical Electronics Engineering Students Association of Nigeria, Secretary- General- Muslim Students Association of Nigeria (MSS), Secretary-General- National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS), President- Northern Student Association of Nigeria, Vice Chairman- Arewa Youth Council Kano State Chapter, Member- Kano State Youth Council, Member – Nigerian Youth Council, Recipient of several youth awards, locally and internationally.

While wishing him well ahead of the memorable day and beyond, the congress assured him of their support as they congratulate him.

“We heartily wish you a wonderful celebration in advance. We also pray for you for more open doors, more feathers to your cap, and higher grounds to soar”, the congress added.