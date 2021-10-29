By Sen Annie Okonkwo

There’s nothing quite as sad as the moment when the person with whom you experienced your best memories becomes a memory too. Keeping that memory alive can bring you comfort.

Each day, for 365 days, ‘Big Chy’ you have marked your loss with memory. That’s a powerful thing, and it makes your connection stronger.

According to Hazel Gaynor, ” “To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die.”

It has been a year since you embarked on a journey of no return but it is still very difficult to adjust to the reality that you are no more.

Time, surely seems like it’s flown by, yet at the same time, it feels like yesterday.

It would recalled that the Nigeria social circle was thrown into mourning when the news of the sudden departure of Lagos society lady, Chief Chinwe Ngonadi (Nee Okonkwo) popularly known as ‘Big Chy’ broke out.

If money could buy life, Big Chy could have had a spare.

Big Chy lived a life worthy of remembering. She was a top official in the Nigeria Customs.

There is no getting used to losing someone you love. Once you think you have accommodated the grief, it surprises you in new ways.

Above are some of the unforgettable thoughts left by Big Chy. Anyone who says that time heals all wounds hasn’t truly grieved.

When you left, you took a part of our heart with you. Although life doesn’t last forever, love is eternal. Losing you was difficult. Learning to live without you has been even harder.

Till memory fades and life departs, you live forever in our hearts Big Chy.

May your soul continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord Big Chy, Amen

.

*Okonkwo, represented Anambra Central Senatorial District