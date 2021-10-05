By Arogbonlo Israel

Following news making rounds on social media about Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello “ditching his presidential ambition and lobbying for the Vice Presidency slot”, a youth group under the umbrella GYB2PYB has described the purported claim as “a mischievous and dead on arrival tactic of duplicitous propagandists”.

A publication by a newspaper outlet (not Vanguard) went viral on Monday.

In the report, governor Bello was quoted to have dumped his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Reacting, GYB2PYB in a statement signed Tuesday, by its National Secretary, Joy Samuel, said the publication is “another failed attempt by detractors to stop Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition”.

“We strongly condemn the said article, author and sponsors in its entirety as it is not only ill-intentioned, it is based off on irrationality.

“His Excellency, governor Bello has yet to answer the rising call upon him to declare his candidacy (which we are very hopeful he will and to the delight of all), neither is he getting distracted from the delivery of excellent governance, which has been the hallmark of Kogi state.

“It is rather devious to state that GYB is ditching a presidential bid for which he has yet to even declare. Thus, this is another failed attempt by detractors to try and stop the fast moving train which is the actualization of a Yahaya Bello presidency come 2023.

“In conclusion, we strongly recommend that the said article be taken down as it is a very shallow excuse for journalism on the part of the author and the media outfit.

“We are still intensifying our call on governor Yahaya Bello to declare for Presidency and as usual, bring all these detractors and mischief makers to shame as we the Youths and many other well meaning Nigerians are solidly behind and ready to deliver on project PYB (President Yahaya Bello),” the statement read.

