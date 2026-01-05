Yahaya Bello remains innocent until proven guilty – EFCC

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The EFCC stated that Bello’s trial is still ongoing and that it is the responsibility of the court, not the EFCC, to determine his guilt or innocence.

This followed public criticism over Bello’s declaration to contest the Kogi Central, senatorial seat in 2027.

Recall that Bello is being prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, for alleged diversion and misappropriation of Kogi State funds to the tune of ₦80.2 billion while serving as governor.

Speaking on Monday, while appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show, monitored by Vanguard, the EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwuajeren, explained that criminal prosecution in Nigeria takes time and involves the presentation of evidence and witnesses before the court.

Uwuajeren said the EFCC is currently prosecuting the case by presenting witnesses and evidence, stressing that the outcome will be decided solely by the court.

He noted that under the Nigerian Constitution, any person standing trial is presumed innocent until proven guilty, adding that Bello’s status within his political party has nothing to do with the charges filed against him.

According to Uwuajeren, “The EFCC has no interest in party politics and is only focused on faithfully prosecuting the charges before the court.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served for both the prosecution and the defence, stating that nothing has gone amiss in the handling of the case.

He said: “One thing we need to understand how criminal prosecution works in Nigeria. It takes some time before you prove some of these challenges in court. Like, as I speak to you, the trial is still ongoing before the courts.

“We are presenting witnesses, we have presented evidence. It is not the commission that is going to decide the matter. It’s the court that will decide the matter.

“All we need to do is to follow the prosecution how is going on in the court, and ensure at the end of the day, both the prosecution and the defense get justice.

“But having said that, Yaya Bello, as we speak, is under trial, but the Constitution presumes that anyone who is under trial to be innocent until that case is proven.

“So, whatever is happening to him within his party, that is the party affairs. It has nothing to do with the EFCC. It has nothing to do with the charge that we are filed before the court.

“So the responsibility that we owe Nigeria is to be faithful to the charges that we have filed against him in the court, and we are prosecuting those charges religiously.

“Nothing has happened, nothing has gone amiss in terms of that and we are committed to doing that.

“In terms of Yaya Bello, whatever the party does to him, that is the party’s business. EFCC is not a political party.

“We are not interested in politics. EFCC is a law enforcement organization, and we are enforcing the law, so to speak.”