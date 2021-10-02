By Davies Iheamnachor

Two dead bodies of the victims of the collapsed jetty in Rivers State have been recovered.

This was as reports said that a four-year-old child was among the victims that were reported drowned in the river on the Saturday incident.

Recall that a landing jetty on Saturday collapsed at Isaka community in Okrika Local Government Council of Rivers State, over alleged pressure on the facility following the weight from over 70 people on it.

It would also be recorded that over 20 persons were reported missing after the incident.

However, a resident of the area, who gave her name simply as Ibifuro, said local divers from the area were still in the river in search of the victims of the collapse.

Ibifuro disclosed that two female bodies, suspecting to be victims of jetty collapse have been recovered on Monday, noting that more bodies are yet to be recovered.

She said: “About 50 people were on the jetty when the unfortunate incident happened. But, on Monday we recovered a female body and today (Tuesday) we have recovered another.”

One of the local divers in the operation, who did not want his name in the media, said the divers do not have what to use in bringing out the trapped corpses.

He said: “Other bodies are still in the water because we do not have what we will use to rescue them with.”

The diver stated that the number of casualties have not been ascertained because there was a standby boat evacuating victims and the rescue mission is still on.

“Actually, we can not ascertain how many people lost their lives because as the jetty collapsed there were many people were on the ground to rescue people as they put them in the boat and there more bodies yet to be recovered,” he said.

