.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have taken strong exception to a remark by Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi wherein he accused them (PDP governors) of dishonesty in their clamour for a return of the Presidency to the South in 2023.

Governor Umahi had in a guest appearance on Channels Television shortly after Southern governors called for a power shift, said the body language of PDP governors suggested that they were not being honest with power shifting to the South.

In a statement issued by Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the governors urged Umahi to face the business of governance, describing him as one “who illegally and immorally sits on a PDP mandate and calls himself an All Progressives Congress, APC governor to turn truth on its head.”

The statement read: “We advise Governor Umahi to face his frustrations in APC and not drag PDP and her governors into it. PDP is an independent political party with workable structures and methods of doing things. It’s not an appendage of the APC or indeed any other association or group.

“The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning. Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.

“Governor Umahi left PDP for APC, according to him, because of the love he has for President Buhari, among other flimsy reasons, irrespective of the maladministration and daily incidents of destruction of lives and properties currently going on in Ebonyi State and the entire country under the watch of APC

“Governor Umahi sabotaged the PDP in 2019 elections in his quest to deliver 25 per cent to his APC benefactors. It took the determined resistance of Ebonyi people to checkmate him. It was good riddance that he subsequently left PDP for APC instead of continuing his role as an APC mole.

“The PDP is single-minded in its resolve to boot out the APC in 2023 and would craft strategies to achieve same in the national interest as APC currently represents an existential threat to Nigeria’s democracy and its survival. Indeed all Nigerians have a duty and responsibility to end this long nightmare of APC misrule.”

Vanguard News Nigeria