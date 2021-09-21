Urges them to be good ambassadors

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has appealed to corps members to advance the unity and development of Nigeria.

The Director General, who was represented by the NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani made the appeal today in his address read during the closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) orientation course at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

The Associate Professor enjoined the corps participants to sustain the spirit of patriotism , hard work and resilience which they have imbibed during the orientation course.

“I urge you to accept posting to any location and endeavour to, in good faith, perform your duties with diligence. You are also expected to appreciate and respect the culture of the host communities.”

Ibrahim while enjoining the members of the service corps to add value to the communities by undertaking personal and group Community Development Service projects that will uplift their living standards, commended them for demonstrating patriotic zeal and high level of discipline which contributed to the success of the orientation course.

The NYSC boss appreciated the corps members for the enthusiasm they demonstrated during the vocational and entrepreneurial training conducted through SAED at the camp.

“I encourage you to build on the skills and vocations acquired by availing yourselves of opportunities for post-camp training. On our part, we will continue to strengthen our partnership with relevant stakeholders with a view to optimising the impact of the programme.”

The Director General reaffirmed the commitment of the management to the security and general welfare of corps members and disclosed that the Scheme is in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with the view of ensuring their safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year.

“Let me stress, however, that you must be security conscious at all times. In particular, I advise you to avoid risky engagements such as staying out late at night, attendance of late night parties, visitation to dangerous places, and acceptance of car lifts from strangers.

“I also implore you to shun drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime, advance fee-fraud, and other vices. Do also remember that engagement in local politics of your host communities is a no-go,-area for you. In all circumstances, always be conscious of the implications of your action or inaction for the image of your families, the NYSC and your institutions of graduation.”

He warned against unauthorised journeys and night trips saying that statistics by relevant agencies have shown that night travel is a major risk factor for road traffic accident during which the timing may also render rescue efforts fruitless.

“On this premise, it is now mandatory for all corps members in transit to always cut short their trips from six o ‘clock in the evening and pass the night at military barracks and other locations designated as safe. You are also advised to board vehicles at approved motor parks to avoid falling prey to criminals disguising as commercial vehicle drivers,” he said.

The NYSC helmsman appealed to Corps Employers to not only accept corps members that will be posted to them, but also provide the enabling environment for them to develop their potentials.

In commending the corps members for complying with the COVID -19 prevention protocols during the orientation course, the Director General reminded them that the virus is still much around and advised them to continue to be on their guard everywhere they find themselves.

“I also encourage you to present yourselves for the COVID -19 vaccination and, if already taken, watch out for invitation for the second jab, where applicable. In addition, I charge you to help in sensitising members of the host communities about preventive measures, including the need to accept the vaccines,” he concluded.

Vanguard News