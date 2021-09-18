By Ozioruva Aliu
IT came like a thunderbolt when reports surfaced early this week that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu was planning to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but yet to decide which political party he would join.
All of us that left APC with Obaseki to PDP, we don’t know where we are; PDP won’t allow us in, they said they have finished their congresses before we came and it is for four years, we said let us negotiate like they did in Sokoto and Borno states, they said they are not interested and next year is pre-election year, we are not delegates so we can’t be part of the processes and APC just completed their own.
You see all these leaders with me here, they come to me and ask where are we: why can’t we go back to where we came from but before they could make up their minds that place is closed.
But right now, there is a committee trying to negotiate, that is the hope we have in the PDP.”
When asked why these issues were not put into consideration during the plans for defection, he said: “The time was so short; you know the time Obaseki was disqualified, we had to leave and look for a new party, the time was so short that we did not cross the ‘t’ and dot the ‘i’.
All we just wanted at the time was the ticket so we went there without a proper negotiation unlike the cases of Tambuwal and Ortom. We were in a hurry so all we just wanted was to get the ticket first and negotiate later.”
Sources close to Shaibu indicated that he was concerned about his post 2024 political sojourn and that of all the followers that came with them.
The fear is that by then, they could call the bluff of anybody and that will put all of us including our leaders that came to join the party in a difficult situation so this is the right time to shout.
As I speak to you, the Dan Orbih’s structure is in charge of the party”
Saturday Vanguard gathered that two local government areas in Edo South senatorial district are considering pulling out of the PDP if the local government leadership refuses to dissolve their executive to accommodate those who are from the APC.
Corroborating this position, an aide of Shaibu said a prominent PDP leader who is a close ally of Orbih was one of those frustrating the deputy governor.
He said, “they are trying to resist the deputy governor’s people from being integrated into the main fold of the PDP and the deputy governor is not comfortable.
It is not like the deputy governor is fighting the governor. The governor is aware but he doesn’t want to be seen as being harsh on the people.“It is more about the integration of the deputy governor and the people that came with him that they are resisting and the deputy governor believes that since they are resisting him and his people, then the other option that may be considered left for them is to pull out.
This same person has been in the PDP all along but the PDP has not been productive in the area, it has been losing elections in the area, that is Shaibu’s anger.
He said “A political party is ruled by ideology, structure and pattern. The PDP has its administrative system which was already on before the governor and his team came so they shouldn’t expect that things will just change.