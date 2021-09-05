.

By Cynthia Alo

A legal practitioner and founder of Julius -Ajib Foundation, JAF, Julius Ajibulu, has said the increase in crime in Nigeria is a result of the dilapidating nature of many correctional centres.

Speaking during the launch and fundraising ceremony of JAF in Lagos, Ajibulu said inmates are supposed to come out well cultured with skills acquired during their stay at the correctional centres.

He noted that the NGO, which would offer free legal services for all Nigerians, would also ensure that remorseful inmates get legal services.

His words:”We have about 214 correctional centres in the country with about 7,723 inmates, many of which are awaiting trial. The correctional centres are in very bad conditions.

There is a lack of infrastructure to properly rehabilitate the inmates. The condition of these centres contributes psychologically to the mental well-being of the inmates. Many of them would have come out a better person but the environment has played a huge role in the outcome of their behaviours.

“We need well-structured and rehabilitation programmes in correctional centres to reduce the increase in criminal activities in the country.’’