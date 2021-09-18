Nkechi Blessing

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial actress and social media sensation, Nkechi Blessing has finally revealed why she joined forces with Iyabo Ojo to call for justice for a girl allegedly molested by Baba Ijesha months back.

Recall that Baba Ijesha made headlines in the national dailies in April, after the Lagos State Police Command arrested him for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old foster daughter of a popular comedian, Princess.

Being a victim of attempted rape herself, Nkechi took the issue rather personally on social media.

Recounting her story in this week’s episode of #Chude, Nkechi said: “When I was about 16 or 17, I had this sister who I used to tell that I was a virgin, but she would always say that I was lying because I was wild.

“Though my mum had a beer parlour as at that time, she was so strict with her kids that you couldn’t see them messing around.

“On this day, she invited me out with her boyfriend. I was cool with it but then it started to seem as though she wanted to set me up with her boyfriend to confirm if I was still a virgin or not.

“They brought drinks and I drank them. She stood up, left, and said she would be back. Then, the guy stood up and sat beside me.

“My mind immediately went to the fact that my mother didn’t believe I was a virgin. I was scared to death but I knew I needed to do something.

“Next thing, I summed up the courage to leave and the guy held me down and said ‘you’re not going anywhere’.

“Then, I asked him, ‘uncle, do you want to rape me?’ This statement startled him and then he let me go.”

This experience, coupled with the numerous stories of victims who she had heard of that were brutally raped, was what triggered her.

Making reference to the Baba Ijesha case, she said, “I can only imagine what that 14-year old girl was going through.

“No sane human being will hear such a thing and be happy with it, unless he or he was also a child molester.”

Nkechi is a wife and a mother, who’s married to a man who she says lets her be herself. The duo have a two-year-old son.

