Why I trained 200 young women in bridal makeup – Dagana Blessing 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Makeup artiste and beauty entrepreneur Dagana Blessing has said her desire to support young creatives in the beauty industry inspired the training of over 200 young women in bridal makeup skills at the recently held DB Experience.

Speaking on the initiative, Dagana said the idea was born from her desire to create opportunities for aspiring makeup artistes struggling to access mentorship, training and industry exposure.

According to her, many young creatives possess talent but lack proper guidance on professionalism, branding and business structure needed to survive in the competitive beauty industry.

“The inspiration behind The DB Experience came during a moment of prayer. Beyond teaching makeup, I wanted to instill values like discipline, excellence, integrity, patience and service. I wanted these young women to understand that success in this industry is not built overnight,” sha said.

“Growth is intentional. Your character, work ethic and how you treat people will take you further than talent alone. I also wanted them to leave understanding the importance of delayed gratification, consistency and building a sustainable brand instead of chasing quick success.”

She explained that the event was designed beyond a conventional makeup class, noting that participants were exposed to practical bridal makeup techniques, business sessions, branding conversations and mentorship opportunities.

Dagana added that some participants were also selected for a three-month post-event mentorship programme aimed at supporting their career growth within the beauty industry.

“The experience was honestly beyond what I imagined. The energy in the room, the passion from the participants and the willingness to learn was inspiring. Participants were exposed to practical bridal makeup techniques, live demonstrations, business and branding conversations, industry insights and mentorship sessions from experienced professionals. One of the standout moments for me personally was seeing how emotional and hopeful many of the attendees were. It reminded me that this was bigger than makeup,it was about purpose, community and transformation. Especially those who got selected for the 3 months post event mentorship,” she said.

The bridal makeup artiste further stated that success in the beauty industry requires more than technical skills, stressing the importance of professionalism, discipline, consistency and client relations.

According to her, the initiative is expected to continue through mentorship programmes, collaborations and empowerment projects targeted at supporting young creatives.

The DB Experience attracted aspiring makeup artistes and beauty professionals seeking practical knowledge and industry insights within Nigeria’s growing beauty sector.