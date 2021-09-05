For Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, Chief Executive Officer of Cashbox, the most popular digital savings platform in Nigeria, acts of charity towards the elderly is a sacrosanct duty.

He made the declaration recently when prompted about his philanthropy towards Old Peoples Home in Yaba, Lagos, as reported in the media.

Aigbogun says: “My conviction is derived from the Bible which exhorts us to honour our parents so that our days shall be long on the earth. It is not just our biological parents that the Bible was talking about, parents are any elderly person in the community, and giving back to them, for me, is a form of appreciation, a way of honouring them and showing that we love them.”

According to the Cashbox founder, he has been supporting the elderly care home with essential provisions that include drugs, toiletries, diesel and food items. “We made sure we provided these to them on the different occasions that Cashbox visited them,” he affirms.

Continuing, he also states that philanthropy can come in any form, not only in the form of giving handouts. “For example, Cashbox has established a system of helping owners of struggling small and medium enterprises. Where necessary, we help inject investment into the business, stabilise and make the business viable for the owners. We have been doing a lot of that lately and we will scale it up in the coming years,” he explains.

He further adds: “You don’t have to know me personally to enjoy these benefits. We look out for savers on our Cashbox, and randomly pick those who own small businesses but who are having difficulty turning their entrepreneurship creations into viable ventures, and we give them all the help they needed.”