We’ll enter every nook and cranny to sell Tinubu presidency to Nigerians, says Tajo Nagoda

Alhaji Tajo Muhammadu Nagoda hails from the ancient city of Kano, now Kano Municipal. He is the National Chairman of the 2023 Incoming President Support Organisation IPSO. It is a registered support group under the All Progressive Congress, APC. The group is supporting the presidential candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is yet to declare interest in the race. In this interview, Alhaji Nagoda speaks on the support for Tinubu, although it’s a northern group, and other issues.

What is the organisation out to achieve?

This organisation is out to achieve a lot under the All Progressives Congress, APC. We have members in the Diaspora, in Germany in particular, where we have a leading member of the organisation.

The main aim is to support the Jagaban all through from the presidential primaries under the APC to the presidential elections and ensure that he wins. It is not that we are out to support any other candidate, no. We are out to support and promote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge winner of the presidential primaries under the APC and to win the presidential election as I have earlier stated.

So despite being in the core North in Kano, we have members in all the 36 states and the FCT. We will go round to promote our candidate and mobilise support for him from all over the country.

That is why you see the APC logo placed inside the logo of the organisation.

So we are confident he will emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023; we believe in a united Nigeria and accept to support Tinubu from the South. The organisation is ready to promote him and sell him to the electorate to ensure he wins election and becomes President.

The organisation has declared him as the person it is going to support. It is going to support him to win the primary and subsequently the general election. That is even why it is indicated in the name of the party where we say Incoming President.

We are ready to work with every member of the party on this. Whosoever wants to support the Jagaban is free to join us.

How do you plan to achieve by this?

We are making all efforts to ensure that this organisation continues to strongly stand on its feet in all the states of the country and the FCT as it is now, to ensure that we give room to democracy.

Everyone is called upon to support Tinubu to win the primary so that we all join hands together to make the party retain its leadership position of the country.

What call do you have to the APC members across the country?

I want to use this opportunity to call on all members of the APC to come and join this organisation and be part of it. This is a very strong platform that will make the party proud in 2023.

Our aim is to join hands together to ensure that we help Tinubu emerge as the presidential candidate of the party in 2023. We will enter every nook and cranny to sell our candidate to the people in the country in the name of the organisation as well as the Diaspora.

What will you say about the recent process of voters’ registration across the country?

Yes, this is very important. I want to call on all Nigerians to come out massively to register, especially those who have not registered before and have now attained the voting age and those who have changed their base.

We, as Nigerians, cannot afford not to register because it is the only democratic way we can bring in leaders of our choice and leaders of repute. We cannot afford to encourage any form of voter apathy when we can register and participate in voting for our choice.

It is only when you have voters card that you can vote for the person you want to lead you. I, therefore, call on Nigerians, males and females especially my people here in Kano to come out and register.

This is very important. We must maintain our political status as determined by democracy because we are about the largest populated state in the country and must not relent in harnessing our voting power for 2023. We have to maintain that strength.

What is your final message to Nigerians at the moment?

I want us to pray for the country. We need peace for there to be progress and we can only achieve this through unity and understanding. We are in a democracy and so achieving this is very possible.

This is what has brought about our organisation to becoming a platform for every Nigerian and a support group for the incoming APC candidate.

We can even see how more and more people are appreciating the performance of the party in terms of infrastructure development in the country and joining the party. In the North here people must rise and pray for security to be restored.

We must support the government to fight insecurity. Those engaged in wrongful agitations or terrorising the populace should understand that we are in a democracy and your vote should be your weapon not your gun.

The Incoming President Support Organisation 2023 has since gone far and has members and structures in all the states of the federation and Abuja.

This is part of our effort in ensuring that we bring Nigerians together to support the presidential candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the APC come 2023.

