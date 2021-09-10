…says Etim Okon is substantive President

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria ,ASCSN, Cross River state branch have endorsed the expulsion of the erstwhile president of the Association ,Com. Bola Audu .

The endorsement was carried out by the State Executive Committee, SEC in- Session of the Association and contained in a communique signed by Chairman & Secretary, ASCSN, Monday Ogbodum and Clarkson Otu Esq. respectively made available to Vanguard Friday.

They further threw their weight behind Com. (Dr.) Tommy Etim Okon as the substantive National President of ASCSN while commending and supporting NECs decision to fill the gap as nature abhors vacuum .

They stated that :”The SEC-in – session endorsed the position taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association on the expulsion of the

erstwhile National President Comrade Bola Audu from the Association

” The SEC – in – session equally supports and commend the NEC in affirming Comrade (Dr.) Tommy Etim Okon as the substantive National President of the Association as nature abhors a vacuum.

“The meeting agreed to throw its total support and loyalty to the CWC

under the able leadership of Comrade (Dr.) Tommy Etim Okon as President and comrade Alade Bashir Lawal as the Secretary General.

“The SEC-in – session commended the Organized Labour in the State for rejecting the unlawful payment of N25,000 (Twenty Five Thousand Naira) only by the Directors to the Head of Service for the Permanent Secretaries competitive examination and ensuring the refund of the money.

“The meeting called on Organized Labour to rise up to the plight of workers in the State and ensure that pending issues affecting the

workers are addressed

“The SEC – in – session supports and applauded the position of Organized Labour in the ongoing attempt by the Cross River State Government to privatize all public enterprises in the State and also demands a credible, transparent process in accordance with the State Enterprises (Privatization) Law, 2004.

“The meeting also agreed that the Association should partner with MC

Global Nigeria Ltd. an Estate developer in the development of the Bureaucrats Housing Estate in the ASCSN Land in Bacoco.

“They also called on the Governor,Ben

Ayade to pay attention to the pending about issues like implementation of promotion payment of gratuities, payment of deductions etc and cause a resolution of these issues.

“Also SEC in -session passed a vote of confidence on the Branch Chairman, ,Com.Monday Ogbodum Secretary, Comrade Clarkson Otu Esq , Executive Committee for their Visionary leadership which has enhanced the image and strength of the Association,” they stated .