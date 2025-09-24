ASCSN Lagos holds emergency delegates’ conference, shuts down solidarity house

By Efe Onodjae

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Lagos State branch, on Tuesday convened a special emergency delegates’ conference, where members resolved to uphold the constitution of the union and reject alleged attempts to impose ineligible candidates for leadership positions within the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The conference, convened under the chairmanship of Comrade Olusegun Balogun, drew over 250 delegates from various units across the state and culminated in the adoption of key resolutions, including a demand for strict adherence to constitutional provisions in future electoral processes.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Comrade Balogun said the gathering was necessitated by petitions from unit leaders, who invoked the powers conferred on him by the association’s constitution to summon the emergency session.

“By the constitution, once 50 percent of chairmen and secretaries from our units demand such a meeting, I am bound to convene it. Members met that requirement, and it became necessary to allow them to voice their resolutions. My duty now is to communicate these decisions to the national body for necessary action,” he stated.

Among the resolutions adopted, the delegates reaffirmed Balogun’s eligibility to contest for the chairmanship of the TUC in Lagos, insisting that the state secretary, being a paid staff of the association and not a financial member, was constitutionally barred from vying for the position.

The delegates also passed a resolution calling for the redeployment of Comrade Abiodun Aladetan, the state’s paid secretary, accusing him of actions that have “embarrassed the integrity of the union” in Lagos.

“We are insisting on the sanctity of our constitution. Only a financial member who is a serving civil servant qualifies to contest, and that person is Comrade Balogun. Anything contrary is a violation of our union’s laws,” said Comrade Jimoh Rotimi, who represented the delegates.

In a dramatic move, the conference further resolved to shut down the Lagos Solidarity House “until further notice,” pending the intervention of the national leadership.

“This house belongs to all members of ASCSN in Lagos, not to any individual. Until our grievances are addressed, no activities will be allowed here,” Rotimi declared.

The communiqué, jointly signed by Comrade Balogun, Comrade Jimoh Monsuru, and Comrade Olusegun Kadiri, urged the National Secretariat to urgently take steps to implement the resolutions.

Meanwhile, members dismissed speculations of government interference, stressing that the crisis was purely a union matter.

“The state government has no hand in this. We are only protecting our rights and constitution as civil servants,” Jimoh added.

The Lagos branch leadership confirmed that the adopted communiqué would be forwarded to the national body of ASCSN in Abuja for consideration and implementation.