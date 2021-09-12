.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Home Affairs, Lagos State, Mrs Adetutu Ososanya, commended the founder and leadership of WATS for the insight and inspiration to establish a world-class institution for the past thirty-two years producing capable and dynamic leaders not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

While congratulating the students for the success they have achieved in the spiritual academic journey, he challenged them to become ambassadors and role models whose behaviour should reflect Christ in all ramifications.

His words: “Exhibit the fear of God, be totally sold out for Christ, be committed and dedicated to your calling, crucify flesh on a daily basis, take up your cross and be mirror through which people can come to the light of the Gospel”.

Reiterating the theme, “Global Vision, Global Mission: Agenda for Excellence in Global Leadership through Theology Education”, he said, it speaks greatly of how we can achieve the mission and vision through good leadership aided by theological education.

“Theological education is a global enterprise gaining both importance and prominence as it serves as an advanced platform and parallel advancement in the equipping of leaders who can guide with wisdom in the coming decades.

While challenging the graduating on holy living, he said, “We live in a time where the world is fast-changing and the love of self is overriding the hearts of men.

“Greed, corruption and immorality which the resultant effects of this are the root cause of lacuna in leadership and the chaos the world is suffering from.

“Theology education, which is the study and research of religious practices is poised to shape good leaders who will promote world peace and aid the achievement of the global vision and mission”, he said.

He also implored students to be peaceful, tolerant and live harmoniously with others, be law-abiding and perform their civil responsibilities which would go a long way to promote good governance and development.

On the part of the government, Sanwo-Olu promised that the government will continue to provide a conducive environment for the practice of religious beliefs as well as encourage a harmonious relationship between the different religious faithful.

Chancellor, WATS, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche, JP, who is also the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, cautioned the graduating students on sexual depravities of homosexuality, lesbian, adultery and formalities which must not be associated with them.

“You must pay attention to the structure, order and governance of your churches ensuring at all times that harmony thrives which would engender the right environment for spiritual, numerical, financial and infrastructure growth of the Body of Christ”, he urged.

Vanguard News Nigeria