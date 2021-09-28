A vulcanizer, Samuel Emmanuel on Tuesday appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for alleged contempt of court.

The 23-year old defendant, who resides near NIA Quarters, Karu site, Abuja, is being tried for disobedience to courts order.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ade Adeyanju told the court that the defendant was first arraigned for a drug-related offence that bordered on possession of dried leaves suspected to be hemp.

The prosecutor alleged that on his arraignment, the court had granted him bail with orders to report to court on every trial date.

Adeyanju said that the defendant disobeyed the order of the court when he absconded to evade justice.

He further told the court that the defendant’s surety, Ahmed Musa, however, on Aug. 23, arrested him and brought him back to Karu Police station.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 136 and 182 of the Penal Code

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada said the court’ registrar must verify the sureties’ home addresses.

He adjourned the case until November 2, for mention.

