Former British and Commonwealth Lightheavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has predicted an easy win for compatriot Anthony Joshua over Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, in their World title fight tonight at the Tottenham Stadium, London.

Oboh who was also the WBA Intercontinental light-heavyweight champion dismissed fears that Usyk, the former undefeated cruiserweight champion could cause an upset against Anthony Joshua who is the current WBA (super), IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight champion.

Oboh, now a preacher of the Gospel said Usyk’s record in the cruiserweight class won’t count when he comes face-to-face with the Anglo Nigerian fighter.

“Very few who moved up in the past caused upsets,” he said, pointing out that önly Michael Spinks, who moved from Light Heavyweight to beat Larry Holmes in the heavyweight, but Joshua is a different fighter. He is rugged, tall, and has the skill and his punches are packed with power. He is in the frame of George Foreman.”

The former Nigerian-born boxer who, like Joshua, fought under the British flag said, “I don’t see Usyk crossing five rounds. If he crosses the fifth round, then I would consider Joshua not ready yet for Fury yet.

“If Joshua fails to secure a knockout against Usyk in the fourth or fifth round, then he should come back to Nigeria and eat more amala or akpu and unripe plantain, to rediscover himself, gather his natural energy and strength because that is the Joshua we know. Not this westernised Joshua.

Let him master his tools and improve on his art.”

However, Oboh warned, “Joshua must avoid punches because when two objects clash, one must crack.”

He was happy with Joshua’s weight but warned against amassing more muscles because, in his words, “If you carry big muscles, you need more oxygen to keep the muscles effective. Smaller muscles, less oxygen.

That is how it works. I think Joshua should maintain his stature and not go down because Usyk is actually building his muscles to catch up with Joshua’s. It will be suicidal for Joshua to lose weight.”

