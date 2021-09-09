By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than twelve passengers in a Lagos-bound commercial bus have been reportedly abducted between ldoani/ lfira in the Akoko South-East area of Ondo state.

But in a swift response to the report, the state security outfit, Amotekun has rescued nine out of the 18 passengers in the commercial bus.

Eyewitness account said that the abduction of the travellers occurred at a failed portion of the highway. The commercial bus was coming from Abuja and heading to Lagos when it was attacked by bandits.

Vanguard was informed by a police source that the kidnappers who were Fulani herdsmen ambushed the commercial Toyota Hiace bus and shot at it, which forced the driver to stop.

In the process, the passengers reportedly took to their heels while the kidnappers doubled cross them and abducted those that could not escape from the scene at gunpoint.

The report said that many of the passengers were thereafter marched into the forest. The Divisional Police Officer for Isua Akoko, Hakeem Sadiq said the case had been reported and that the anti-kidnapping unit were on top of the situation.

Sadiq said that the state police command was working in conjunction with other sister security agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued.

Reacting, the state commander of the Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that nine of the victims had been rescued by his personnel.

Adeleye said that “the gunshot from the bandits attracted the officials of the Amotekun in the area who pursued the criminals into the bush.

” Nine of the 12 passengers in the vehicle were rescued overnight by the Amotekun men while they are still combing the forest to rescue the other three victims.

Adeleye assured that the three other victims will be rescued unhurt.

He said that the hoodlums will be brought to book while the anti-kidnapping unit of the command had swung into action to ensure the release of the victims.

Reports had it that local hunters in the community have joined to comb the thick forest.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami confirmed the abduction of the passengers.

According to her, “There was actually a kidnap case, as I speak to you our anti-kidnapping unit has taken over that case and we expect something positive.

Speaking with newsmen, a community leader in the area, Chief Boboye Ojomo attributed incessant crime in the axis to the deplorable condition of the federal road from Orita Ipele to Idoani to Ifira and Isua.

Ojomo lamented that the contractor handling the road project had abandoned it for years.

He called on the Federal government to look into all federal roads in the state noting that many of them are now in a state of disrepair.

