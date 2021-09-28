By Esther Onyegbula

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped retired Air Vice Marshal Smith in Lagos.

AVM Smith (rtd) was kidnapped around 6pm on Monday at site near Blenco Mall on Addo Road Ajah area of Lagos.

It was learned that the gunmen who fired shot sporadically into air abducted AVM Smith while his driver was running errands.

According to eyewitness, heavy gunshot rented the air as the gunmen shot sporadically forcing people to scamper for safety, while Blenco shopping mall shut their entrance door.

It was was gathered that the gunmen after kidnapping the victim escaped in a speedboat through the waterways.

In a distress voicenote sent by his driver, corporal Okdiji who is attached to retired AVM Smith, was heard saying, “they have kidnapped Air vice marshal Smith from the site where we are. Some gun men wearing mask kidnapped him.

They were shooting everywhere, I was fixing oga’s vehicle, when it happened. On my way back I saw them.

They went on a boat through the water, I ran to the site I saw oga’s glass and where he struggled with them before they took him. The moved from Pump and sell at Blenco area in ajah, enroute towards Ikorodu area through the water.”

When contacted, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said he would get back to the reporter later.

