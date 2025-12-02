FG appoints Air Vice Marshal Mikail Abdulraheem as new chairman of Military Pensions Board

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Government has appointed Air Vice Marshal Mikail Abdulraheem as the new Chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB).

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement by Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, Public Relations Officer of the Board.

“The Military Pensions Board wishes to formally announce the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Mikail Abdulraheem as the new Chairman. His assumption of office marks a significant step in the Board’s drive toward enhanced efficiency, transparency, and improved service delivery for military retirees and their families,” the statement read.

AVM Abdulraheem is a member of the 42 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy and has served the Nigerian Air Force with distinction for nearly three decades. He is a graduate of the National Defence College in Bangladesh and holds advanced academic qualifications, including a Master’s Degree in Security Management Studies, a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, and another Degree in Accounting.

His professional affiliations include institutions such as the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the National Institute of Accountants. Throughout his career, he has held key command and financial management roles, including Managing Director of Nigerian Air Force Properties Limited and senior finance positions at the Defence Intelligence Agency and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The Board noted that AVM Abdulraheem’s extensive experience in organizational leadership, fiscal administration, and strategic planning positions him to enhance pension management and strengthen welfare systems for veterans.

“The Board is confident that under his leadership, ongoing reforms will be deepened, stakeholder engagement strengthened, and the dignity and well-being of retired military personnel will remain at the forefront of operations,” the statement added.