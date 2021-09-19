By Dennis Agbo

Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh, has refuted the insinuation by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is among governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, expected to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Onoh described Fani-Kayode’s statement as a “figment of his imagination” and borrowed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s words to say that “Governor Ugwuanyi dey PDP kampe!”

According to him, if anybody was in doubt of Ugwuanyi’s stable and courageous character, such a person should refer to last Thursday’s southern governors’ meeting in Enugu where Ugwuanyi was the only governor from the South-East that attended.

“What Femi Fani-Kayode said was his personal opinion, it did not reflect the opinion of the government, the state or the present state of affairs of the PDP and our governor in Enugu. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the leader of the PDP in the South-East, he was just made the National Chairman of PDP zoning committee and that shows the level of confidence the PDP as a party has in him”, he stated.

“It’s like saying that the President of Nigeria could turn around and accept to become a ward councilor. The responsibilities saddled on him, not only as a governor, but to pilot the affairs of over 100 million active registered members of the party is a huge task. We respect Fani-Kayode’s conviction in joining the APC but in this game there are men of integrity and honour. I can tell you authoritatively, not just as an ally of the Governor, that the long rumour of Ugwuanyi joining the APC is false. Ifeanyi Ugwuany in Obasanjo’s words, we still dey kamkpe in PDP.”

Appreciating the role of opposition political parties in democracies, Onoh said that there cannot be vibrant democracy without opposition political parties that he said their role is to keep a tab on fair play and participation in politics.

Give women more slots in party leadership — Onaiwu

The pioneer Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Osaro Onaiwu, has challenged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to increase women participation in party politics by giving them more slots in the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Onaiwu asked the party to set a good example for other parties to follow. According to him, the clamour for more political slots for women is on the increase, as women were taking major roles in society.

He urged the party to reserve the positions of Auditor and Treasurer for the women, aside from the position of Woman Leader that was made available for them by the party’s constitution.

The former NGF DG noted that women are the highest participants in elections and deserve to be compensated with more slots in the party.

“It is not fair that only the position of Woman Leader is given to the women both at the national and the state. There is a need to increase the slots for women in the party. Substantive positions should be given to them and not deputies”, Onaiwu said.

“National convention is around the corner, the PDP should change the narrative and make available more slots for women, especially the positions of Auditor and Treasurer, aside from the Woman Leader position”.

Vanguard News Nigeria