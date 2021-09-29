By Juliet Umeh

To achieve its pan-African market expansion, Technology Company, Terragon has appointed Ajay Mathur as its new Chief Commercial Officer, CCO.

He will lead the company’s Revenue Team, with the responsibility of driving revenue growth and commercial activities for the business across its regional markets in Africa, specifically, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and globally.

Mathur is an experienced marketing and commercial management professional with 28 years experience. His functional expertise covers Marketing, Commercial Operations, New Product development, Sales Operations, Customer Management, Branded Retail and P&L Profit centre management.

His appointment will drive business growth through pan-African adoption of Terragon’s products and technologies including the Customer Data Platform, CDP, for Enterprises, TerragonPrime marketing platform for SMBs, Facebook Conversions application programming interface API and WhatsApp for Business solutions.

He will lead the teams’ efforts in securing additional strategic business partnerships with African Telcos and Global Big Techs such as Facebook and Microsoft in order to achieve Terragon’s mission of building Africa’s unique, leading and largest data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem.

Before Joining Terragon, Mathur worked as Chief Commercial Director and Chief Operating Officer at Glo1 Globacom for West Africa. He also worked as Chief Commercial Officer at ATC Nigeria and Telikom PNG (Papua New Guinea/Australia) and held senior leadership positions with Tata Teleservices, Vodafone and Reliance Communications in India.

His wealth of relevant experience and expertise across different markets will be immensely valuable in further propelling Terragon’s stellar achievements in the African data and SaaS space.

In its bid to consolidate on recent gains and regional presence, improve pan-African client engagement and business operations, Terragon has appointed Shanna Mahihu-Nyambok as its Director, East Africa Region. Mrs. Mahihu-Nyambok, who also sits on the Advertising Standards Committee, ASC, Board in Kenya, currently leads the company’s East African operations, with responsibility for business operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Her appointment has accelerated the Organisation’s objective to help Brands in East Africa adopt the use of enriched Data and Insights for personalised customer engagement on mobile.

She has been able to leverage support from the various teams from Terragon’s business offices in Lagos, London and Bangalore to build a strong sales pipeline across various verticals including top media conglomerates, digital agencies, telcos, banks and FMCG companies.

A number of these clients have begun record improvements in customer acquisition and retention campaigns as well as improved ROI and through the effective deployment of Terragon’s marketing platforms and solutions.