By Juliet Umeh

Technology Marketing Company, Bedouin Nation has rebranded to Bedouin Group to achieve its global prospect.

The rebranding which is timed to coincide with its 10th anniversary also includes the introduction of a new operating structure, additions to leadership and a renewed mandate as a strategic branding and marketing technology company.

It also marks the conclusion of the company’s evolution from a media company to an end-to-end, vertically integrated digital interactive technology company with its creative agency, digital studio, SaaP-enabled talent platform, and technology-driven printing firm.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Ayoola Gbade-Bello, explained that the latest move will enable the company to assert its position as business consultancy, creative agency, technology powerhouse with capabilities to support Africa’s visionary companies with digital products, talent and marketing solutions.

He said: “Consequently, the company’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of a new Board Chairman and two new Executive Board Members which include a veteran product designer and technology thought leader, Mr. Wale Abba.

“Our new board members will offer strategic insights, guidance, and expertise on governance matters as we create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Wale has a strong understanding of our business and end markets.

“In addition to his deep business and marketing acumen, he brings unique experience and insights on talent management, technology and innovation, and strategic change. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” said Gbade-Bello.

Gbade-Bello also added that consolidating the company’s businesses would help the group unlock opportunities for greater innovation while giving clients the power to build their marketing infrastructure through leading-edge technology.

He said: “Bringing all our products – BYCEP, PRINTSTOP, and VIRWOA and people together will allow us to effectively and efficiently execute our go-to-market strategy and enable our client’s success in a digital-first world. We see a powerful convergence of marketing and technology in today’s marketplace, with the focus on delivering experiences and see the role our new capabilities can play in our digital-first world.”