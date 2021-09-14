dissolves all minority positions

APC now have 20 members, PDP 3, ZLP 1

By David Odama – Lafia

Following the suspension of the monority leader of the Nasarawa State of Assembly, the house Tuesday appointed Hon Abel Yakubu Bala ( PDP), Nasarawa Eggon West constitency as the new minority leaderof the house.

This is coming barely a day after the suspension of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba ( PDP- Obi 2) even as the House announced the dissolution of the all other minority positions in the House leaving only that of the minority leader.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who announced this during the plenary in Lafia, said the appointment of the new minority leader is with immediate effect.

“We have met and agreed to appoint a new Minority Leader, Hon Abel Yakubu Bala, the former Minority Wip. In the same vain , all other minority positions in the House stand dissolved, ” the speaker declared.

It will be recalled that the former Minority Leader, Hon Danladi Jatau , member representing Kokona West dumped PDP for APC, leaving the position vacant with the Deputy minority leader doing the minority leader’s job at the floor of the House before his suspension.

The minority positions dissolved included Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip indicating that out of 24 members in the House, APC has 20, PDP 3 and Zenith Labour Party having a member in the house.

Vanguard News Nigeria