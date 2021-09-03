Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya (rtd)

The Confederation of African Football has approved a request by the Nigeria Football Federation for the players to wear black armbands at the match, in honour of Nigeria legend Thompson Usiyen, who died in the State of California, USA on Tuesday.

Usiyen, described as a goal-a-game forward for the Eagles in the late 1970s, died of colon cancer.

Thompson Usiyen

ALSO READ: Sports minister charges Super Eagles, as race to 2022 World Cup begins

The gesture also simultaneously honours the memory of Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya, former Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association who died early August.

After today’s match, the players from the United Kingdom will fly back to base, with the rest travelling to the island of Mindelo on Sunday night for Tuesday’s clash with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a Day 2 encounter.

Vanguard News Nigeria