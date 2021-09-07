Strive to be assets, Shina Peller charges corps members

A member House of Representatives, representing Iseyin, Iwajowa, Itesiwaju, and Kajola Federal Constituency, Honourable Shina Peller, has charged the prospective corps members of the 2021 Batch’B’ stream II orientation course to strive to be assets and not liabilities.

He made this call during his visit to the permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin on Saturday, urging the prospective corps members to be problem solvers and face the outside world with determination.

Peller stated that one of the objectives of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to promote Nigeria’s unity and national integration. He, therefore, implored the prospective corps members to preach love, work together as a team and make Nigeria one entity.

The representative of the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency, Oyo State who described himself as a youth said he was aware that the voice of every young Nigerian needs to be heard, and in his quest to mobilise the youth for national development, decided to extend his Youth Empowerment programme to Iseyin Camp.

He enjoined the prospective corps members to key into his Initiative “Lead Generation Initiative” which its sole aim is to build the future leaders by training them on leadership skills and citizenship right.

He added that the initiative is a non-political and non-profitable organisation that is committed to creating opportunities for young graduates to channel their creativity, energy and aspirations to adding value to their communities.

Peller urged the prospective corps members to familiarise themselves with their host communities, identify their needs and take responsibility to fix the problems.

He equally encouraged the prospective corps members to acquire a skill, as it will give them an edge above their colleagues as white-collar jobs are no longer available.

Earlier in her welcome remark, the State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe had congratulated the Member House of Representatives on his recent conferment of Chieftaincy title as the High Chief Ayedero of Yoruba land by Alaafin of Oyo.

She also informed the prospective corps members that he was the one that constructed and donated Shina Peller hostel few years back.

Ogbuogebe advised the prospective corps members to draw from his wealth of knowledge and resist any form of agitation aimed at undermining the unity and integrity of the nation.

The highlight of the programme was the announcement of the donation of a big cow and five bags of rice for corps members lunch.

Hon. Shina Abiola Peller also promised the prospective corps members a prominent DJ for their welcome party.

